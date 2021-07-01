Allianz Asset Management GmbH Increases Stock Holdings in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,432 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.06% of Carriage Services worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSV. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 193.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 444,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,651,000 after buying an additional 293,086 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in Carriage Services by 207.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 146,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,596,000 after purchasing an additional 98,967 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Carriage Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,222,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Carriage Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,209,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Carriage Services by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 148,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,646,000 after purchasing an additional 44,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSV opened at $36.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $667.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.74 and a 52 week high of $39.65.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $96.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.00 million. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 9.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CSV shares. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Carriage Services from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley started coverage on Carriage Services in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital started coverage on Carriage Services in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.50.

In related news, COO Carlos R. Quezada purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.47 per share, with a total value of $37,470.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 3,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,601.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Shawn R. Phillips sold 32,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.48, for a total value of $1,174,583.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,693,782.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 3,000 shares of company stock worth $112,730. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment engages in the provision of consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise.

