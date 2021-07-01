Allianz Asset Management GmbH Invests $531,000 in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 35,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.09% of International Money Express at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IMXI. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in International Money Express during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in International Money Express by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in International Money Express by 406.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 6,440 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in International Money Express during the 4th quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in International Money Express by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Get International Money Express alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on IMXI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Money Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised shares of International Money Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of International Money Express in a research report on Sunday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

IMXI stock opened at $14.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $581.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.03. International Money Express, Inc. has a one year low of $12.12 and a one year high of $18.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $94.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.25 million. International Money Express had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 48.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Money Express, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

About International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

Featured Article: Economic Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI).

Receive News & Ratings for International Money Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Money Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.