Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 126,537 Shares of PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its stake in PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 97.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,847 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 126,537 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in PRA Health Sciences were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,627,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,016,187,000 after purchasing an additional 203,083 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,401,911 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $301,296,000 after purchasing an additional 9,724 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the first quarter worth about $193,933,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 3.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 804,687 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $123,382,000 after purchasing an additional 26,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in PRA Health Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $72,677,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PRAH shares. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a report on Monday, March 15th. Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price (down from $196.00) on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a report on Monday, May 17th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $110.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.67.

PRAH stock opened at $165.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.52 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $169.38. PRA Health Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $93.00 and a one year high of $175.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $933.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.45 million. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PRA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Christopher L. Gaenzle sold 14,588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.28, for a total value of $2,454,868.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 45,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,601,375.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.77, for a total transaction of $341,544.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,206,653.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 619,396 shares of company stock valued at $104,412,847 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

