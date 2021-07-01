Allianz Asset Management GmbH Trims Stock Position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 681 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 121.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 341.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 2,941.2% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MSGE. Wolfe Research downgraded Madison Square Garden Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.33.

Shares of NYSE:MSGE opened at $83.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a one year low of $63.55 and a one year high of $121.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.57.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($3.66) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.38) by $0.72. The business had revenue of $43.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.42 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 12.36% and a negative net margin of 187.12%. The company’s revenue was down 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($5.36) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post -14.43 EPS for the current year.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

