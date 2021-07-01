Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Has $288,000 Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 70.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,523 shares during the quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 833.3% in the 1st quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ATVI shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark raised their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Activision Blizzard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.19.

In related news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $2,250,363.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 162,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,408,868.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $95.62 per share, with a total value of $1,434,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have bought 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,089,120. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATVI opened at $95.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $74.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.13, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.33. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.19 and a 12-month high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 26.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

