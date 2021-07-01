Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Invests $221,000 in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,554,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $242,756,000 after acquiring an additional 48,514 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 437,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,333,000 after acquiring an additional 76,815 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 334,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,293,000 after acquiring an additional 27,025 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 158,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,774,000 after acquiring an additional 15,634 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,923,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. 90.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALG stock opened at $152.68 on Thursday. Alamo Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.51 and a 12-month high of $165.98. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $154.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. Alamo Group had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $311.19 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alamo Group Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.43%.

In other Alamo Group news, EVP Richard Hodges Raborn sold 190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.01, for a total value of $29,831.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,304,125.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Edward Rizzuti sold 475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.96, for a total transaction of $75,031.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,017.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,463 shares of company stock valued at $3,117,253 over the last three months. 3.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, such as boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor-and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

