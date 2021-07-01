Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Purchases 2,197 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 335.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,851 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 85,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,206,000 after purchasing an additional 42,921 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.5% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 109.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 77,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,447,000 after purchasing an additional 40,732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

MKC opened at $88.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $82.03 and a 52-week high of $105.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.58 billion, a PE ratio of 31.15, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.20.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.06%.

Separately, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

