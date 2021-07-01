Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Purchases 2,697 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 570.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oak Associates Ltd. OH lifted its position in State Street by 11.5% during the first quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 119,984 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,080,000 after purchasing an additional 12,414 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its position in State Street by 180.5% during the first quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 166,614 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,997,000 after purchasing an additional 107,222 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in State Street by 2.1% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 59,726 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in State Street by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,409,830 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $102,607,000 after purchasing an additional 61,490 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 705,593 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,353,000 after acquiring an additional 84,023 shares during the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get State Street alerts:

Shares of STT stock opened at $82.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $28.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.58. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $56.63 and a 52 week high of $89.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.56.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.12. State Street had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 19.59%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. State Street’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.04%.

In related news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.30, for a total value of $4,215,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,188,917.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total value of $321,442.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,392,182.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on STT shares. Barclays upped their price objective on State Street from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on State Street from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on State Street from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on State Street from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.43.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Recommended Story: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.