Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Sells 34,062 Shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) by 87.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,062 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in Denbury were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DEN. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Denbury during the 1st quarter worth $153,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Denbury in the 1st quarter worth about $172,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Denbury in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Denbury in the 4th quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Denbury in the 1st quarter worth about $281,000. Institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DEN. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Denbury from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Denbury from $39.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Denbury in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Denbury from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on Denbury in a report on Friday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.17.

DEN stock opened at $76.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.58 and a beta of 3.78. Denbury Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.43 and a twelve month high of $81.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.59.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $251.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.82 million. Denbury had a negative return on equity of 146.78% and a negative net margin of 214.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Denbury Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

