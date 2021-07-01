Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Sells 5,502 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 45.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,691 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,502 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meyer Handelman Co. raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 237,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,463,000 after acquiring an additional 9,550 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in Schlumberger by 374.2% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 106,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 83,830 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Schlumberger by 23.8% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,771,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,364,000 after purchasing an additional 531,978 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Schlumberger by 11.0% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 98,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 9,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam lifted its position in Schlumberger by 14,047.1% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 34,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 34,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,890,786.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SLB opened at $32.01 on Thursday. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $13.70 and a one year high of $36.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $44.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.61 and a beta of 2.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.85.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 13.30% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 73.53%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SLB. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet upgraded Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.19.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

