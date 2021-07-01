Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Sells 959 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC trimmed its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 61.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 592 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 959 shares during the quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $333,624,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,053.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 159,707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $72,279,000 after purchasing an additional 145,863 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 24,441.1% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 99,637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,541,000 after purchasing an additional 99,231 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $40,995,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 254,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $115,324,000 after purchasing an additional 89,233 shares in the last quarter. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

ORLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $460.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $545.22.

Shares of ORLY opened at $566.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $543.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.09. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $413.00 and a 52 week high of $569.47.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.47 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 545.81% and a net margin of 15.99%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 25.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.00, for a total transaction of $2,780,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 102,384 shares in the company, valued at $56,925,504. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 472 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.84, for a total value of $265,188.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,148 shares of company stock valued at $34,816,827 in the last quarter. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Recommended Story: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.