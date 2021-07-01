Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by Brandes Investment Partners LP

Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 33.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,986 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 814 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $5.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2,511.59. 12,785 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,259,305. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,406.55 and a fifty-two week high of $2,555.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2,418.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.87 earnings per share. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,850.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,519.32.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total value of $64,588.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 966 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,740.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,232.66, for a total transaction of $6,697,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,407 shares in the company, valued at $14,304,652.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,317 shares of company stock worth $163,436,616 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

