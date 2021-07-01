Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Holdings Boosted by Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,983 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.9% of Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $4.58 on Thursday, hitting $2,437.21. The stock had a trading volume of 25,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,454. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,360.94. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,402.15 and a twelve month high of $2,461.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company had revenue of $45.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,953.00 to $3,127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $2,875.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,518.12.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

