Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Plancorp LLC

Plancorp LLC cut its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 643 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 21 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth $43,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth $52,000. 34.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $6.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2,448.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,454. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,402.15 and a fifty-two week high of $2,461.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,360.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.51, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The business had revenue of $45.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,625.00 to $2,681.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Truist lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $2,415.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,360.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,518.12.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

