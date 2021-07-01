Alphacat Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.14 Million (ACAT)

Alphacat (CURRENCY:ACAT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 1st. One Alphacat coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Alphacat has traded down 20.4% against the dollar. Alphacat has a total market cap of $1.14 million and $68,446.00 worth of Alphacat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003002 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001979 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00045855 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.65 or 0.00137000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.42 or 0.00169302 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000159 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33,326.83 or 1.00011656 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002915 BTC.

Alphacat Profile

Alphacat launched on January 11th, 2018. Alphacat’s total supply is 6,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,790,428,084 coins. The official website for Alphacat is www.alphacat.io . The Reddit community for Alphacat is /r/alphacat_io . Alphacat’s official message board is medium.com/@AlphacatGlobal . Alphacat’s official Twitter account is @ACAT_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Alphacat is a quantitative investment platform for cryptocurrencies. The goal of Alphacat is to make it easy for the average person to invest while on the comfort of their homes. It will also feature a predictive robot-advisor marketplace with various AI trading robots and big data for trading. Their ACAT token is a smart contract based on the NEO blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Alphacat

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alphacat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alphacat should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alphacat using one of the exchanges listed above.

