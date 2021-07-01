AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 35.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,570 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 20,509 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,422,049 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $472,321,000 after buying an additional 147,571 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,771,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,599,000 after acquiring an additional 193,337 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,168,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 202.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,502,668 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,381,821 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,883,000 after acquiring an additional 29,477 shares during the last quarter. 70.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

ONB stock opened at $17.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Old National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $12.02 and a twelve month high of $21.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.85.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $208.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.40 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 32.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.33%.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

