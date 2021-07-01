AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $639,000 Position in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,345 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hilltop were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HTH. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Hilltop by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 20,554 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Hilltop by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Hilltop by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,046,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,824,000 after purchasing an additional 314,297 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the 4th quarter worth $439,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 463,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,747,000 after acquiring an additional 7,094 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilltop alerts:

HTH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Hilltop in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Hilltop in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Hilltop from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

HTH stock opened at $36.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.09. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.52 and a 12-month high of $39.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.37.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.37. Hilltop had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 21.74%. The company had revenue of $523.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.48%.

In related news, Director Charles R. Cummings sold 7,477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $265,283.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,364.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hilltop Profile

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

Read More: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.