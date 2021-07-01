AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $729,000 Stock Position in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) by 150.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Phreesia were worth $729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Phreesia by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,706,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,124,000 after purchasing an additional 616,536 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Phreesia by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,358,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,946,000 after purchasing an additional 605,776 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Phreesia by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,025,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,922,000 after purchasing an additional 305,477 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Phreesia by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,532,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,128,000 after purchasing an additional 268,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Phreesia by 175.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 628,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,103,000 after purchasing an additional 400,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Phreesia news, insider Michael J. Davidoff sold 2,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total value of $107,788.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Evan Roberts sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total transaction of $1,120,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,300 shares of company stock valued at $5,593,991 over the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PHR opened at $61.30 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.66 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.01 and a quick ratio of 10.01. Phreesia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.50 and a 1-year high of $81.59.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $48.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.82 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 19.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Phreesia, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PHR shares. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Phreesia from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Phreesia from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Phreesia in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Phreesia from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Phreesia has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.68.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

