Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alpine Income Property Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a portfolio of single-tenant net lease commercial properties. Alpine Income Property Trust Inc. is based in Daytona Beach, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Monday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

Shares of PINE opened at $19.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.31. The firm has a market cap of $229.97 million, a P/E ratio of 118.88 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Alpine Income Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.15 and a fifty-two week high of $20.19.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Alpine Income Property Trust had a return on equity of 0.14% and a net margin of 6.73%. As a group, analysts predict that Alpine Income Property Trust will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PINE. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 421.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 303,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,270,000 after purchasing an additional 245,533 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 449,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,739,000 after purchasing an additional 95,343 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 175.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 85,008 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 21.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 453,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,871,000 after purchasing an additional 81,418 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 24.9% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 394,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,848,000 after purchasing an additional 78,574 shares during the period. 40.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

