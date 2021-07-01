Altura Energy (CVE:ATU) Lifted to Buy at Stifel Firstegy

Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of Altura Energy (CVE:ATU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Haywood Securities raised Altura Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Get Altura Energy alerts:

CVE:ATU opened at C$0.23 on Monday. Altura Energy has a 1 year low of C$0.11 and a 1 year high of C$0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$24.51 million and a PE ratio of 2.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.19.

Altura Energy (CVE:ATU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$3.44 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Altura Energy will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Altura Energy Company Profile

Altura Energy Inc operates as a junior oil and gas exploration, development, and production company in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, the company held a 89% working interest in 44,353 acres of land at Leduc-Woodbend Rex Pool property; and a 54.1% working interest in 1,920 acres of land in the Leduc-Woodbend Glauconitic D Unit No.1 property.

Read More: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Altura Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altura Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.