Amalgamated Bank Has $732,000 Stock Holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 719 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the first quarter worth $27,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 119.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 24.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter worth $123,000. 86.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 983 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total transaction of $82,296.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,766,311.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 8,000 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total value of $726,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,891 shares in the company, valued at $4,255,827.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,966 shares of company stock worth $1,066,318 over the last quarter. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ENSG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Securities increased their price objective on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The Ensign Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on The Ensign Group in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.14.

NASDAQ ENSG opened at $86.67 on Thursday. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.24 and a fifty-two week high of $98.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.00.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $627.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.25 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 7.33%. On average, analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.0525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is presently 7.14%.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. It operates in two segments, Transitional and Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

