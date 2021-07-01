Amalgamated Bank Has $760,000 Stock Position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,990 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 458 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.1% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,382 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,570 shares of the bank’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,149 shares of the bank’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 757 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CFR. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist upped their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.43.

NYSE:CFR opened at $112.00 on Thursday. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.50 and a 52-week high of $125.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.48.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $357.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.50 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 29.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is 77.21%.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, EVP Jimmy Stead sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.80, for a total value of $368,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,045 shares in the company, valued at $496,726. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

