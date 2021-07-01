Amalgamated Bank Has $807,000 Stock Holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 411 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

In other Euronet Worldwide news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord bought 1,166 shares of Euronet Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $146.50 per share, for a total transaction of $170,819.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,032,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EEFT shares. TheStreet downgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $166.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.27.

EEFT stock opened at $135.35 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $145.86. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.06 and a 1 year high of $167.71. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 64.81 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.18). Euronet Worldwide had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a positive return on equity of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $652.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.78 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Read More: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.