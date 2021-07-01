Amalgamated Bank Reduces Stake in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its stake in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,478 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 870 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEO stock opened at $45.17 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.99. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.79 and a 1-year high of $61.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -564.63 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 13.91 and a quick ratio of 13.60.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). NeoGenomics had a positive return on equity of 0.83% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. The business had revenue of $115.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on NeoGenomics in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NeoGenomics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.95.

In other news, Director Bruce K. Crowther sold 20,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total value of $859,631.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,564 shares in the company, valued at $2,469,523.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert J. Shovlin sold 130,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total transaction of $5,134,043.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 249,914 shares in the company, valued at $9,824,119.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 320,568 shares of company stock valued at $12,828,875. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers It provides cytogenetics testing services to study normal and abnormal chromosomes and their relationship to diseases; fluorescence in-situ hybridization testing services that focus on detecting and locating the presence or absence of specific DNA sequences and genes on chromosomes; flow cytometry testing services to measure the characteristics of cell populations; and immunohistochemistry and digital imaging testing services to localize cellular proteins in tissue section, as well as to allow clients to visualize scanned slides, and perform quantitative analysis for various stains.

