Amalgamated Bank Trims Stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,986 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 22.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,694,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 86,536 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.4% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 24,039 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,944,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,968,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 2.8% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 12,932 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,349,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $418.83 on Thursday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $289.19 and a one year high of $457.79. The company has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.25, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 6.56 and a quick ratio of 6.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $424.88.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.43. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $805.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 12.89 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TDY shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $416.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $504.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $447.00.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Denmark, France, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

