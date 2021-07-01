Amalgamated Bank Trims Stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Whirlpool in the fourth quarter worth $116,000,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 4th quarter worth about $551,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 415,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,928,000 after acquiring an additional 215,170 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Whirlpool by 151.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 345,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,325,000 after acquiring an additional 208,156 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,686,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,692,000 after acquiring an additional 181,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO James W. Peters sold 9,000 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.44, for a total transaction of $2,271,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,795,097.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 64,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.40, for a total value of $15,319,192.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 210,609 shares of company stock worth $50,730,909 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WHR opened at $218.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $232.82. Whirlpool Co. has a 12 month low of $126.88 and a 12 month high of $257.68.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.38 by $1.82. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 32.25% and a net margin of 6.65%. Whirlpool’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. This is a positive change from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 30.19%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Whirlpool from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.17.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

