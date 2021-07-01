Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $5.50 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Amarin's sole marketed drug Vascepa has been on a strong growth trajectory for the last four years. Its recent label expansion for cardiovascular indication looks promising. The growth trend for Vascepa is expected to continue in 2021. The company expanded its sales force and started promotional programs to create awareness for Vascepa’s expanded label. These initiatives are likely to drive sales higher. The company is looking to get approval for the drug in additional countries. However, Amarin is over-dependent on Vascepa for growth. Meanwhile, COVID-19 is adversely impacting Vascepa’s sales growth, which is likely to continue in the second quarter of 2021. Moreover, rising generic competition remains a concern.”

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Amarin in a report on Friday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a sell rating and set a $5.00 price objective (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Amarin in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Amarin currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.31.

Shares of NASDAQ AMRN opened at $4.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -87.60 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.71. Amarin has a 52-week low of $3.36 and a 52-week high of $9.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its stake in Amarin by 44.4% in the first quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Amarin by 141.0% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 15,697 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Amarin in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Amarin by 20.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,020,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 171,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Amarin in the first quarter worth $62,000. 35.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amarin

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

