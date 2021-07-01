Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Raised by Skye Global Management LP

Skye Global Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 106.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 287,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 148,000 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 17.2% of Skye Global Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Skye Global Management LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $888,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 106,580.3% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,555,096 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,483,000 after purchasing an additional 7,548,014 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,877,308,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,252,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $20,364,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,328 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,997,340,000. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 34,666.4% in the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 639,007 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after buying an additional 637,169 shares during the last quarter. 57.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com stock traded down $16.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3,423.56. The company had a trading volume of 83,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,125,436. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,754.00 and a 12-month high of $3,554.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3,322.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,903.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,168.98.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $2,752,548.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,456,111.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,250.00, for a total transaction of $1,599,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,264 shares in the company, valued at $277,108,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 131,040 shares of company stock valued at $449,201,684. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

