American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American National Bankshares Inc. is a one-bank holding company. “

Separately, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of American National Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ AMNB traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.40. The company had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,303. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $343.52 million, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.14. American National Bankshares has a 52 week low of $19.41 and a 52 week high of $36.50.

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.30. American National Bankshares had a net margin of 28.65% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $28.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.47 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American National Bankshares will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in American National Bankshares by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 174,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,579,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in American National Bankshares by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 799,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,967,000 after buying an additional 34,624 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of American National Bankshares by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 22,989 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American National Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,061,000. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American National Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $589,000. Institutional investors own 38.81% of the company’s stock.

About American National Bankshares

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services in Virginia and North Carolina. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

