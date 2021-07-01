Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $59.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ABC Bancorp is a bank holding company. “

ABCB has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $60.00 price target (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Ameris Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.00.

ABCB stock opened at $50.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.40. Ameris Bancorp has a one year low of $19.91 and a one year high of $59.85.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $282.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.55 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.86%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $39,022,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $29,938,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 83.0% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,164,370 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,141,000 after purchasing an additional 527,958 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 67.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,189,812 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,477,000 after purchasing an additional 477,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 771.9% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 390,275 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,436,000 after purchasing an additional 345,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

