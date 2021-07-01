AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Insider Sells $400,320.00 in Stock

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) insider John Wesley Hardin sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.44, for a total value of $400,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

AMETEK stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $133.98. 18,366 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 833,983. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.94 billion, a PE ratio of 38.35, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.74 and a 12-month high of $139.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.66.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 17.81%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.25%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AME. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on AMETEK from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AMETEK from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on AMETEK from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on AMETEK from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, AMETEK has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.17.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in AMETEK by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,473,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $662,015,000 after purchasing an additional 598,826 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 7.6% in the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,174,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $533,233,000 after acquiring an additional 295,000 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 4.0% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,042,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $516,303,000 after acquiring an additional 156,494 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,870,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $493,100,000 after acquiring an additional 69,492 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 1.2% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,967,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $379,043,000 after acquiring an additional 35,705 shares during the period. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

