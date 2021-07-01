Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $255.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.62% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “While Amgen’s key drugs like Prolia, Repatha, Otezla and biosimilars are driving sales, increasing competition for its legacy products is hurting the same. Amgen is rapidly advancing its innovative pipeline. It is regularly pursuing “external opportunities” such as the acquisition of Otezla and the stake in China's BeiGene. Amgen expects several important clinical data readouts in 2021, which could be catalysts for the stock. Amgen also boasts a strong biosimilars portfolio, which is an important long-term growth driver. However, pricing and competitive pressure are impacting many of Amgen’s products and franchises. Several of Amgen’s marketed drugs are facing increased pricing headwinds in 2021 and continued COVID-19 headwinds. Amgen’s shares have outperformed the industry this year so far.”

AMGN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Atlantic Securities reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.05.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $243.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. Amgen has a 52 week low of $210.28 and a 52 week high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 93.84% and a net margin of 28.16%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Amgen will post 16.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $631,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,777,802.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total transaction of $249,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,231,411.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,194,790 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the first quarter worth about $61,201,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 69.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 42,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,510,000 after buying an additional 17,253 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amgen in the first quarter valued at about $3,453,000. Payden & Rygel increased its holdings in Amgen by 1.5% in the first quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 134,340 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,425,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamel Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Amgen by 5.7% in the first quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 10,335 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

