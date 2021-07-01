AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) Price Target Increased to $11.00 by Analysts at Roth Capital

AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) had its price objective lifted by Roth Capital from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on AMMO from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday.

OTCMKTS:POWW opened at $9.79 on Wednesday. AMMO has a twelve month low of $1.96 and a twelve month high of $10.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Research analysts forecast that AMMO will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of POWW. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AMMO in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in AMMO in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AMMO in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in AMMO in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AMMO in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 33.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMMO Company Profile

Ammo, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells ammunition and ammunition component products for use in handguns and long guns in the United States and internationally. The company offers STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; One Precise Shot ammunition, which is designed to meet various engagement scenarios experienced by law enforcement personnel in the line of duty; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition that is designed primarily for suppressed firearms.

