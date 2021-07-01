AMS (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

AMS (OTCMKTS:AMSSY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AMSSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AMS in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of AMS from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of AMS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of AMS in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of AMS in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

AMS stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,340. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of -76.62 and a beta of 1.65. AMS has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $13.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.73.

AMS (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. AMS had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a positive return on equity of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter.

About AMS

ams AG designs, manufactures, and sells analog and analog intensive mixed signal integrated circuits in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia/Pacific. The company operates through Consumer, Non-Consumer, and OSRAM segments. It offers 3D, audio, capacitive, CMOS image, light, medical and health, position, power management, temperature, and smart light management sensors; wireless sensor nodes; sensor interfaces; and analog and mixed signal application specific integrated circuit solutions for the automotive, industry, medical, and smart building, as well as mobile, consumer, and communication markets.

