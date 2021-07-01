AMS (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

AMS (OTCMKTS:AMSSY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on AMSSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AMS in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of AMS from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of AMS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of AMS in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of AMS in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.
AMS stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,340. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of -76.62 and a beta of 1.65. AMS has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $13.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.73.
About AMS
ams AG designs, manufactures, and sells analog and analog intensive mixed signal integrated circuits in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia/Pacific. The company operates through Consumer, Non-Consumer, and OSRAM segments. It offers 3D, audio, capacitive, CMOS image, light, medical and health, position, power management, temperature, and smart light management sensors; wireless sensor nodes; sensor interfaces; and analog and mixed signal application specific integrated circuit solutions for the automotive, industry, medical, and smart building, as well as mobile, consumer, and communication markets.
