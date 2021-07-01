Analysts Anticipate Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) to Post -$0.04 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.04) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Enthusiast Gaming’s earnings. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enthusiast Gaming will report full-year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.17). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.04). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Enthusiast Gaming.

Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $23.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.99 million.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EGLX shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enthusiast Gaming in a research report on Monday, May 10th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Enthusiast Gaming in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enthusiast Gaming in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of Enthusiast Gaming stock opened at $5.94 on Friday. Enthusiast Gaming has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $8.88.

About Enthusiast Gaming

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; and owns and manages esports teams, which cover games comprising Call of Duty, Madden, Fortnite, Overwatch, Apex, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers across YouTube and Twitch.

