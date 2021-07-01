Analysts Anticipate Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) to Post $1.21 EPS

Brokerages expect Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.21 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ovintiv’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.83 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.75. Ovintiv reported earnings per share of ($0.43) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 381.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ovintiv will report full-year earnings of $3.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $4.07. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $4.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ovintiv.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.10. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 117.55% and a positive return on equity of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OVV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $26.75 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays upgraded shares of Ovintiv from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.79.

In other Ovintiv news, Director Katherine Lucas Minyard bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.55 per share, with a total value of $126,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Ovintiv in the 4th quarter worth about $1,718,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,584,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,203,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 89,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 22,237 shares during the period. 68.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ovintiv stock traded up $1.97 on Thursday, hitting $33.44. The stock had a trading volume of 92,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,615,918. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. Ovintiv has a one year low of $6.81 and a one year high of $33.33. The firm has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 3.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.0938 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.57%.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

