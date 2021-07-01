Analysts Expect Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $860,000.00

Wall Street analysts expect Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) to post sales of $860,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cue Biopharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $480,000.00 to $1.40 million. Cue Biopharma reported sales of $1.08 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 20.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cue Biopharma will report full year sales of $7.02 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.90 million to $13.83 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $7.79 million, with estimates ranging from $1.90 million to $13.68 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cue Biopharma.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.03). Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 1,168.14% and a negative return on equity of 56.24%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CUE shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Cue Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Cue Biopharma in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ CUE traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.03. 2,625 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,919. Cue Biopharma has a 1-year low of $10.69 and a 1-year high of $24.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.07.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Corriente Advisors LLC raised its position in Cue Biopharma by 33.1% in the first quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC now owns 2,549,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,098,000 after acquiring an additional 633,812 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Cue Biopharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 998.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 5.4% in the first quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 337,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after purchasing an additional 17,428 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 17.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 602,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,346,000 after purchasing an additional 88,724 shares during the period. 59.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cue Biopharma

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate CUE-101, a fusion protein biologic that is in Phase I clinical trials designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus driven cancers.

