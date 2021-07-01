Analysts Expect Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $353.65 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) to report sales of $353.65 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $337.70 million to $368.20 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers posted sales of $347.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will report full year sales of $1.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.45 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cullen/Frost Bankers.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.34. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $357.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist boosted their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Maxim Group upped their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cullen/Frost Bankers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.43.

In other news, EVP Jimmy Stead sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.80, for a total transaction of $368,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,726. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 757 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the first quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the second quarter worth $112,000. Institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CFR traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $112.62. 222,870 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,278. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.48. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 52 week low of $61.50 and a 52 week high of $125.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.21%.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

