Analysts Expect Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Will Post Earnings of -$1.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.03) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Exact Sciences’ earnings. Exact Sciences posted earnings per share of ($0.58) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 77.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Exact Sciences will report full year earnings of ($2.51) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.04) to ($1.99). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.07) to ($1.63). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Exact Sciences.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.86. The business had revenue of $402.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.66 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 50.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.71) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EXAS shares. Raymond James started coverage on Exact Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company.Truist decreased their target price on Exact Sciences from $226.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Exact Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Exact Sciences from $161.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.95.

In other news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 19,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $2,522,171.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 776,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,822,322.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sarah Condella sold 5,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $654,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 74,380 shares in the company, valued at $8,925,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,293,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,410,775,000 after buying an additional 1,155,691 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,148,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,205,607,000 after buying an additional 3,836,169 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 278.3% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,347,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $572,851,000 after buying an additional 3,197,782 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,195,857 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $423,419,000 after buying an additional 215,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,676,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $352,668,000 after buying an additional 836,874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

EXAS stock opened at $123.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $116.42. Exact Sciences has a 12-month low of $70.75 and a 12-month high of $159.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

