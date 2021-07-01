Analysts Expect RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $159.26 Million

Equities research analysts predict that RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) will post sales of $159.26 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for RBC Bearings’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $160.40 million and the lowest is $158.02 million. RBC Bearings reported sales of $156.49 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RBC Bearings will report full-year sales of $675.09 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $655.80 million to $696.89 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $745.60 million, with estimates ranging from $688.50 million to $811.17 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover RBC Bearings.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $160.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.97 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 14.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS.

ROLL traded up $2.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $201.77. The company had a trading volume of 45,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,274. The company has a current ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $197.64. RBC Bearings has a 52 week low of $113.40 and a 52 week high of $208.11. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 51.50 and a beta of 1.37.

In other RBC Bearings news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $148,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.91, for a total value of $2,362,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,240 shares of company stock worth $11,576,304. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in RBC Bearings by 49.2% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 5,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 2.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 271.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after acquiring an additional 11,008 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings in the first quarter worth about $2,755,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings in the first quarter worth about $446,000. 98.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

