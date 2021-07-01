Analysts Set CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) PT at $15.63

Shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.63.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded shares of CNH Industrial to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in CNH Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,794,000. Aviva PLC boosted its position in CNH Industrial by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,316,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,680,000 after buying an additional 563,395 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CNH Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in CNH Industrial in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,332,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in CNH Industrial by 12.0% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 21,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. 36.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CNHI remained flat at $$16.72 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,088,438. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.63. The stock has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 1.72. CNH Industrial has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $18.49.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.17. CNH Industrial had a positive return on equity of 17.13% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.