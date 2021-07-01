Analysts Set J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Price Target at $15.00

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of J Sainsbury from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of JSAIY traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.10. The stock had a trading volume of 19,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,994. J Sainsbury has a fifty-two week low of $9.38 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.9796 per share. This represents a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. J Sainsbury’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 130.00%.

About J Sainsbury

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services. The company operates various store formats, including convenience stores and supermarkets.

