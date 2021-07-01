Analysts Set Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) PT at $30.00

Shares of Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

NASDAQ:SPRO traded up $1.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.88. The stock had a trading volume of 7,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,033. Spero Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $23.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.16 million, a PE ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 1.53.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.05). Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 498.66% and a negative return on equity of 65.11%. The company had revenue of $7.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Spero Therapeutics will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 81.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 11.8% in the first quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 26,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 25.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 59.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Spero Therapeutics

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative bacterial infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

