Analysts Set Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target at $211.00

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-one have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $212.15.

ZS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $190.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Zscaler from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Zscaler alerts:

In other Zscaler news, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,785. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 25,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.43, for a total value of $5,727,653.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 153,971 shares of company stock valued at $31,228,072 over the last three months. Company insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,431,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,682,000 after buying an additional 746,830 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth $128,696,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 2,692.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 627,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,706,000 after buying an additional 604,934 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Zscaler by 206.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 672,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,301,000 after purchasing an additional 453,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Zscaler by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 979,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,141,000 after purchasing an additional 368,129 shares in the last quarter. 39.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $216.06 on Monday. Zscaler has a 52 week low of $107.02 and a 52 week high of $230.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.62 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.26.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 36.46% and a negative net margin of 38.30%. The company had revenue of $176.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Zscaler will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Read More: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.