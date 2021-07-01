Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Campbell Soup (CPB)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Campbell Soup (NYSE: CPB):

6/14/2021 – Campbell Soup was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Campbell Soup, which has lagged the industry in the past three months, posted drab third-quarter fiscal 2021 results, wherein the top and bottom lines fell year over year and missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Also, management slashed its fiscal 2021 view. Sales were largely hurt by tough comparisons with the year-ago period, which benefited from the initial pandemic-led demand spike. Further, elevated inflation, rise in supply-chain expenses and some executional headwinds related to the transformation plan plagued the margins. Management expects continued margin pressure in the fourth quarter due to transitioning out from the pandemic-led landscape and stronger inflation. Nonetheless, the company is on track with pricing actions, which is expected to show results in fiscal 2022. Apart from this, brand strength and focus on saving efforts bode well.”

6/10/2021 – Campbell Soup had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $57.00 to $51.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/10/2021 – Campbell Soup had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $47.00 to $46.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/10/2021 – Campbell Soup had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $48.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/24/2021 – Campbell Soup was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock.

Campbell Soup stock opened at $45.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 0.58. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $44.53 and a fifty-two week high of $54.08.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 33.21% and a net margin of 9.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 50.17%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 100.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 560,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,077,000 after purchasing an additional 281,002 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 295,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter valued at $508,000. 52.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

