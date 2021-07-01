Anchor Protocol Hits One Day Volume of $4.02 Million (ANC)

Anchor Protocol (CURRENCY:ANC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 1st. Anchor Protocol has a market cap of $185.12 million and approximately $4.02 million worth of Anchor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Anchor Protocol has traded 12.5% lower against the dollar. One Anchor Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.32 or 0.00006879 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Anchor Protocol alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000321 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001475 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004001 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00007228 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00010425 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Anchor Protocol Coin Profile

Anchor Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Anchor Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,818,248 coins. Anchor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anchor_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

Anchor Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anchor Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Anchor Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Anchor Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Anchor Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.