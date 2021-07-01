Andrea Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:ANDR) Short Interest Update

Andrea Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:ANDR) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, a drop of 74.0% from the May 31st total of 90,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 156,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ANDR stock opened at $0.04 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.05. Andrea Electronics has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.10.

Andrea Electronics Company Profile

Andrea Electronics Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures digital microphone products and noise reduction software that facilitate natural language and human/machine interfaces for the computer and business enterprise markets in the United States and internationally. It develops digital signal processing (DSP) products and technologies for the voice, speech and natural language interface markets.

