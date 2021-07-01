Andrea Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:ANDR) Short Interest Update

Andrea Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:ANDR) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, a drop of 74.0% from the May 31st total of 90,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 156,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
ANDR stock opened at $0.04 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.05. Andrea Electronics has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.10.
Andrea Electronics Company Profile
