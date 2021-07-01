Andrew D. Baglino Sells 1,500 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.64, for a total transaction of $1,007,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $679.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $654.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 679.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $634.51. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.10 and a twelve month high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Tesla to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $590.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $700.00 price objective (down from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, New Street Research raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $466.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Tesla by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 50 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

