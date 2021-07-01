Anglo American Platinum (OTCMKTS:AGPPF) Given New $81.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Anglo American Platinum (OTCMKTS:AGPPF) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $103.00 to $81.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Separately, UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Anglo American Platinum in a report on Monday, April 26th.

AGPPF stock opened at $117.40 on Wednesday. Anglo American Platinum has a 12 month low of $64.87 and a 12 month high of $155.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $127.30.

Anglo American Platinum Limited engages in the production and sale of platinum group metals, base metals, and precious metals in South Africa and internationally. It produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium, as well as nickel, copper, cobalt sulphate, sodium sulphate, chrome, and gold.

