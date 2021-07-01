AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,105,567 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 43,839 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $46,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,247,725 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $334,993,000 after buying an additional 7,718,948 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 3,101,986 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $70,166,000 after buying an additional 230,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,630,730 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $59,507,000 after buying an additional 830,994 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,149,388 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $48,619,000 after buying an additional 194,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 2,079,700 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $45,691,000 after buying an additional 166,200 shares in the last quarter. 28.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AU opened at $18.58 on Thursday. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a 1-year low of $18.18 and a 1-year high of $38.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.98.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $979.00 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that AngloGold Ashanti Limited will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

AU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Renaissance Capital raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. HSBC raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered AngloGold Ashanti from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered AngloGold Ashanti from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.46.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces gold, silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dÃ³re bars. The company operates ten operations and three projects in eight countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

